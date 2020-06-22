Health dept. suspends daily coronavirus updates over technical problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health is suspending daily coronavirus updates.
Since March, MSDH has been reporting new cases of COVID-19 within Mississippi.
That changed last week when the department reported “technical issues” within their data reporting system.
MSDH says they are working to restore the normal case reporting as soon as possible.
As of last week, more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 950 deaths were reported within the state.
Monday, the only information MSDH put out was 485 people currently in Mississippi hospitals with a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
