Guidelines laid out for virtual payment options on casino gaming floors

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The casino industry is managing a laundry list of regulations in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the American Gaming Association has released the results of an 18-month study on digital payments, opening the door to conversations of cash-free transactions on Mississippi gaming floors.
While casinos in other states are already using this type of technology, South Mississippi properties are waiting for regulations and laws for contactless payments to be set by the state gaming commission.
The study by the American Gaming Association comes at a time when people are venturing back into casinos amid strict cleanliness guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some casinos have even brought in UV lights designed to kill viruses and bacteria on casino chips.
Casino executives are eagerly searching for the next big thing that would help assure guests that they are safe, and cashless gaming could be that thing.
“In terms of cashless gaming, I think there is obviously health benefits without touching and without as many points of contact, but it’s also the convenience of the device,” said Ben Koff, Vice President of Marketing for the Scarlet Pearl. “It’s no different from the convenience that guests have from using the credit card nowadays instead of using a check, from being able to use things like Apple or Google pay and quickly doing a touch of their device as opposed to going into their wallet and getting the money.”
“Cashless gaming isn’t just a theory; it’s a reality that already exists, not only in the United States but around the world. The whole concept is that you’re not using physical paper, you’re not using cash, you’re not using coins, you’re not using tickets,” explained Koff. “It’s literally an electronic way to get your money from your phone or mobile device or card straight to the machine and have it come back again.”
For now, this payment option isn’t available in South Mississippi but savvy travelers may have seen it before.
“The future is already here. These are capabilities that already exist with everybody’s gaming systems,” said Koff. “They already exist in the cruise industry. The cruise industry has already taken the idea of being cashless, being able to not even have to have a wallet. You can use your room key.”
This type of virtual payment option, free from the handling of money or printed tickets, does already exist for some games.
“Cashless gaming already exists in the United States with mobile sports betting that’s prevalent in a lot of other states outside of Mississippi,” said Koff. “Being able to take customer funds that they can put up to their mobile phones, make the bets on their mobile device, it’s not only great for them because it gives them a convenience factor, but it’s also great for the state as they’re gonna be able to get an additional source of revenue from those taxes.”
Virtual payments will not begin on gaming floors in South Mississippi until regulations are put in place by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to manage that process.
