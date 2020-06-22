Woman claims Fondren restaurant treated her ‘so black'; Restaurant calls accusation ‘unfounded’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A restaurant in Fondren is responding after a customer says she was kicked out Sunday evening.
The claim comes from a woman named Keyone Edwards who says she was kicked out of Saltine because “people were uncomfortable by my presence.”
She also said she had “never been treated so wrong and so black.”
“I asked what did I do wrong and who did I offend,” Edwards wrote in a Facebook post. “The response I was given was that it didn’t matter.”
Edwards said it happened after a white man approached her and expressed interest in her.
Saltine has now responded in a lengthy statement, saying there was more to the story.
They said a small group of people were enjoying drinks at the bar when one of the guests began singing “very loudly.”
They say the guest also touched the bartender’s chest multiple times after being asked not to do so.
After management asked the group to quiet down, they agreed but shortly became loud again and began dancing “in a way that made other diners uncomfortable.”
According to the restaurant, alcohol service was discontinued and the group was asked once more to settle down.
At this point, the statement reads, one of the guests became loud and aggressive towards the staff. They were then asked to leave.
“After multiple warnings, the guests were escorted out of the restaurant as one of the guests made accusatory racial comments and threats against our staff,” the restaurant said.
Saltine states that at no point did they engage with Fondren security or police and that the situation was handled internally. They also said that any allegations that this encounter was racial in nature are unfounded.
“We unequivocally condemn racism and discrimination of any kind at Saltine, and have zero tolerance policy against actions that display otherwise.”
