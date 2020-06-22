First Alert Forecast: unsettled, stormier this week

An unsettled weather pattern has returned to the region in the wake of quiet weather that has taken us through the past two weeks. In this pattern, rain and storms will be more likely amid the steamy air.
MONDAY: While the morning hours will generally remain dry, as the heating of the day comes into play, expect scattered showers and storms to develop around the region. Outside of any storms, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies and warm temperatures, near 90. Storms that develop could have gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Storms will tend to fade after sunset as lows fall into the lower to middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Expect another uptick in scattered to numerous showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Clouds over the region may hold temperatures back to the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels remaining high amid the approach of a boundary to the north will help spark the storms. These storms may have staying power after sunset, continuing into early Wednesday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered storms will continue with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning Wednesday and Thursday – both day featuring highs in the 80s. A plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area from the south – bringing rain chances down along with visibility and air quality through late week. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the lower 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
