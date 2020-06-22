City of Vicksburg facing hiring freeze, furloughs as economy struggles to rebound from COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is experiencing a hiring freeze as it rebounds from closures and a sharp decline in tax revenue due to the coronavirus.
The city is now encouraging people to shop local to help rebuild from this pandemic.
COVID-19 has not only presented health challenges for residents in Vicksburg it has also evaporated a lot of the tax revenue in the city.
”Coronavirus has definitely affected the tourism industry. Our attractions have been closed; we are just now starting to reopen this month and our hotels have been affected, and restaurants,” said Laura Beth Strickland.
Laura Beth Strickland is the Executive Director of the Vicksburg Visitors and Convention Bureau where 65 percent of staff was furloughed.
”We are starting to bring a few people back and that’s because of our tax being down. We are funding through a hotel, lodging and restaurant tax and with all that being down that affects our business in promoting Vicksburg,” said Strickland.
Mayor George Flaggs says the City of Vicksburg is projecting a $2.8 million shortfall due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
He believes the recent announcement that Ameristar Casino would be laying off 150 employees in August was another blow to the city’s economy.
”We were able to recover about $436,000 of the $2.8 million that we lost , but by the casinos having layoffs and not coming back as strong as we thought. 16 percent of our budget is depending on casinos,”Mayor George Flaggs said.
Flaggs also points out that while there won’t be any massive layoffs, he is still finding ways to reduce personnel.
”We will be laying off based on people, based on people quitting and we will be looking at every position to determine if we need to replace the person,” Flaggs.
Both Flaggs and Strickland say the best way to help the economy rebound is for residents to shop local.
”Go downtown and get some stuff from my local merchants and continue to support each other,”said Strickland.
