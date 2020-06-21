Unity March in Moss Point aiming to promote racial equality

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Marching to the rhythm of the band, people made there way down Main Street. They landed in front of city hall, where the front steps became the stage for people to have their voices heard about racial inequality—an issue that Tyrone Thigpen has experienced himself.
“Racial profiling does happen. It happened to me. Me and a couple of my college classmates, we were coming home late one night from Tupelo College. It was about three in the morning and we stopped at this store in Woolmarket, and next thing we know, the sheriff came and said, ‘You guys look like some guys that have been robbing stores in this area,‘” said Thigpen. “Personally, this is good for me because it kind of helps me deal with the things that went on when it happened to me.”
With Black Lives Matter stamped on the street, Annie Turner has embraced the heat in her call for justice.
“I worked there for 40 years at Ingalls Shipbuilding, and what has happened here as happened to so many more and so the injustice I have experienced there, I know it still happens to a whole lot more people,” said Turner. “I’m here to let it be known that it shouldn’t be covered up no longer, and it’s time for justice to be served.”
Turner is thankful to be live in a city that embraces bringing all people together equally.
“It’s time for a change. It’s time for things to stop being covered up and be brought to the light, and so I thank God for my opportunity to be here today and let it be known,” said Turner. “It’s just time for a change because we are all God’s people. We are all special.”
