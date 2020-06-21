Unity March in Moss Point aiming to promote racial equality

“Racial profiling does happen. It happened to me. Me and a couple of my college classmates, we were coming home late one night from Tupelo College. It was about three in the morning and we stopped at this store in Woolmarket, and next thing we know, the sheriff came and said, ‘You guys look like some guys that have been robbing stores in this area,‘” said Thigpen. “Personally, this is good for me because it kind of helps me deal with the things that went on when it happened to me.”