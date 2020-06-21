MDEQ sends warning to avoid “swimming, wading, and fishing” around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT)- The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) revised its general water contact advisory Friday for the Jackson area.
MDEQ says the revisions were based on sampling results done by the agency around the Jackson area due to self-reported sanitary sewer overflows by the City of Jackson, specific citizen concerns, and the extension of sampling to water bodies adjacent to those already under advisory.
The department recommends that people avoid water contact recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in certain waterways in the area.
The following creeks were added to the advisory:
- Purple Creek
- Three Mile Creek
- Cany Creek
- White Oak Creek
The advisory for Purple Creek begins where it crosses underneath County Line Road and extends to the Pearl River. The advisory on the Pearl River now extends from its confluence with Purple Creek to the Swinging Bridge in Byram.
Advisories from 2019 remain in effect for the following:
- Hanging Moss Creek
- Town Creek
- Lynch Creek
- Eubanks Creek
- Hardy Creek
- Trahon Creek
- Big Creek
- Belhaven Creek (including Belhaven Beach)
Also included is Tilda Slough which is along the south side of Pascagoula Street and east of Jefferson Street (parallel to Pascagoula Street) that flows through an underground culvert then emerges at I-55 near the Pearl Street exit. This slough drains north under High Street where it is pumped to the Pearl River.
MDEQ says that staff will continue to collect water samples and monitor the water quality in the area. The advisory may be revised as needed.
