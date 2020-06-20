First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms continue tonight.. More possible tomorrow afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Watching scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the area this evening. The Marginal Risk for severe weather today has been extended more to the south and east so more than half of the area could see a couple of the storms that form today become strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and possibly small hail. Showers and storms are likely to last until later this evening, but are looking to be mostly quiet throughout the overnight hours across the region. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out overnight. It will be pretty muggy and humid tonight with lows in the low 70′s.
More scattered showers and storms are possible once again tomorrow afternoon and evening and pretty much everyday until the end of the week. Tomorrow is also going to be another warm and humid day with highs near 90. We are looking to be a little more dry later in the week into the weekend.
