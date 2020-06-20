First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms continue tonight.. More possible tomorrow afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Watching scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the area this evening. The Marginal Risk for severe weather today has been extended more to the south and east so more than half of the area could see a couple of the storms that form today become strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and possibly small hail. Showers and storms are likely to last until later this evening, but are looking to be mostly quiet throughout the overnight hours across the region. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out overnight. It will be pretty muggy and humid tonight with lows in the low 70′s.