First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers & storms possible this afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms moving across our northern counties this morning. They are producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. They should exit the area in a few hours. We could see a couple of strong to severe isolated storms this afternoon and evening, mainly to the north. The main threats for this afternoon include heavy downpours, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, and potentially small hail. Besides the rain chances for today, today will feel pretty hot and humid. High across the area will warm to the low 90′s. Temperatures overnight tonight look to cool to around 73 here in Jackson.