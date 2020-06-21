A Better Mississippi Foundation hosts forum for reform and social justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Almost a full house at 4th Avenue Lounge in Jackson Saturday for A Better Mississippi Foundation’s Juneteenth Forum.
Christina Gladney with the foundation said 10 panelists were chosen to help discuss social justice and reform in the Magnolia State.
“We wanted to have a generational. We wanted people we wanted Millennials. We wanted Generation X. We wanted Generation Z. We wanted college students. We even had a high school student on the panel because it affects each generation and it’s going to take a generational approach of inter-generational approach to really get us where we need to be,” said Gladney.
The panelists also work in different sectors such as education, legislation and law enforcement.
Executive director Jason Anderson had the group focus on four major topics, “they reflect the four pillars of a better Mississippi Foundation, which are social justice education economics and health.”
Organizers aspire to keep the momentum going as they develop solutions to promote unity, end systemic racism and close the socioeconomic gap in the state.
“We gotta a good mix of everyone who’s concerned about moving Mississippi forward in the right direction so that we grow as a state,” said Anderson.
“Biggest take away is really doing something doing your part. Whatever their part is,” said Gladney.
