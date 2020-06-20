St. Martin nursing home residents celebrate Father’s Day with early parade

ST. Martin, Miss. (WLOX) - Nursing home residents in St. Martin got a special visit from their families during a Father’s Day Parade.
Lemoyne Place Assisted Living set up the event to give families an opportunity to greet their loved ones in person.
“They brought love to my residents, and we showed love back. That’s the greatest thing about this event,” said the activity director Lanarce Newsome.
For some families, the drive-up parade is the closest they have been to their relatives in months. The facility put a limit on visitors after the coronavirus pandemic prompted nationwide shutdowns.
“Due to the coronavirus, we’ve been on strict lockdown. They just started letting one at a time through the gate,” Newsome said.
Kathleen Carroll came to visit her mother, a resident at the facility.
“I can see her sometimes on the Amazon Alexa, but it’s much better to be able to see her in person,” she said.
Residents beamed as they waved to their spouses, children, grandchildren and pets. The event offered families a long-awaited chance to bond and reconnect, even if only for a brief moment.
“Feels great, you know. We come and visit him all the time, and this time it’s just special to see him,” said Elliott Hunter, who came to visit his grandfather for Father’s Day.
Visitors didn’t leave without saying a big thank you to healthcare workers. People left gifts to show their appreciation.
“We get to know that he’s ok and that he’s being taken care of by a lovely staff. Hard-working women right here, they work so hard to take care of him,” Hunter said.
Lemoyne Place Assisted Living held a similar event in honor of Mother’s Day.
