JPD: Man found dead after being shot multiple times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the 3600 block of Sunset Drive.
Police said that Vertis Cornelius was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
Cornelius was found by his brother.
There is no motive or suspect information is available at this time.
If anyone has any information on this shooting, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
