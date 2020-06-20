Hinds Co. Judge denies request to revoke bond of man indicted on murder charges

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Judge Adrienne Wooten denied a request on Friday from the District Attorney’s office to revoke the bond on T’Quarius Jones who was indicted on murder charges in 2018.
Jones is accused of shooting and killing his 20-year-old cousin Justin Harper.
Since that incident, Jones has violated his curfew several times and has also allegedly exchanged gunfire with someone on March 10.
Prosecutors of the case plan to ask Judge Wooten to reconsider her order.
“It certainly raises the question of what happens from here,” Warren Martin, Attorney for the family of Justin Harper, said. “Because you have a very, very dangerous individual roaming the streets, which provides a public safety security issue not only for the Harper family but for the community in general.”
“I mean the fact that he is alleged to have been in another shootout situation with his underlying crime, with taking someone’s life, is yet another example why a bond should have been revoked in this instance,” Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said.
In her ruling, Judge Wooten said that the court order had expired and that Jones had the right to shoot back if he was defending himself.
She also stated that if Jones was shot, a trip to the hospital was a perfect reason to violate his curfew.
The judge did require Jones to be tracked with an ankle monitor, but his bond would remain the same.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.