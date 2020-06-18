First Alert Forecast: Summer starts today & it will be a hot one

Father’s Day is this Sunday and it will be a hot one. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 90′s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90′s. There could be a few stray or scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening, but most spots will stay dry. As we look towards the next work, we are looking at more humid and and wet conditions. We really start to see better chances for scattered showers and storms starting on Monday and will remain in the forecast until the end of of the week. More moisture will creep in the area each and every day resulting in more muggy days, as well as the chance for rain. The Saharan Dust Layer is still tracking westward across the Atlantic from Africa and will be around the area by the end of next week and next weekend. the dust will lower our air quality, but will result in more vibrant sunrises and sunsets!