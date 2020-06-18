First Alert Forecast: Looking at a hot & humid Father’s Day with a chance of scattered showers and storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Still tracking a few isolated showers this evening that shortly will dissipate soon after the sunsets. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the low 70′a across the region with mostly clear skies. We can’t rule out a passing shower to our northern counties during the night and morning hours, but majority of us will stay dry as we enter Sunday. On Father’s Day, we can expect another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing to near 93 here in Jackson and to the low to middle 90′s across the entire region. We are still looking at the potential of seeing isolated to scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.