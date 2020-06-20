Confederate monument in Harrison Co. causes both in favor and opposition to stand up and speak out

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “We should feel safe walking into our courthouse,” said a woman holding with a bright red megaphone, standing in front of a Confederate and state of Mississippi flag.
The words echoed as protestors stood together, dissenting the Confederate monument located in front of the Harrison County courthouse. Many of those in attendance believe the state flag and the Confederate monuments are symbols of hate and racism.
“We are here today because action requires that we do something more than just pat ourselves on the back, for gathering once again,” said another protestor, clutching the same megaphone.
On the other side also stood those in favor of the moment, sharing their opinion about why they believe this piece of history should remain.
“I learned a lot today from their side about how they think about it,” said a man wearing a President Trump 2020 shirt. “We let them know how we think about our side about it. You see us all shaking hands, there was no violence, it is pretty peaceful.”
Together, both sides showed up in numbers and stayed amicable throughout the event. And even though some walked away more aware of how the others think and feel, calls for change will certainly continue.
“As long as this monument stands at the doorsteps of the place where justice is sought, as long as that flag flies on that flagpole at the doorway of this courthouse, there is not even the appearance that justice is available in Harrison County,” said a protestor.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors will consider their stance on the flag and Confederate monuments at their July 6th meeting.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.