Provine High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Provine High School confirmed on Thursday evening that a football player tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says they were notified by a parent that her child tested positive for the virus. They then contacted the parents of other athletes that may have been in contact with the student and encouraged them to have their children tested for the virus.
Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson says that all athletes are screened for symptoms before the beginning of every practice.
“Although all athletes are temperature screened prior to the start of all practices, the student who tested positive displayed no symptoms,” Johnson said.
Johnson says that practice has been postponed or 14 days for the athletes that were possibly exposed.
Before returning to practice, the student will be required to provide a COVID-19 medical clearance document.
