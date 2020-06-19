Pelahatchie’s police department shuts down after officer tests positive for COVID-19

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The police department in the town of Pelahatchie has closed down after an officer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the news Friday.
Daughtry as well as any other staff member that possibly came in contact with the officer is now in the process of being tested.
“The Pelahatchie Police Deparment will be closed until all results are in and communicated accordingly,” Daughtry said.
In the meantime, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and Morton’s police department will be covering for the town while the department is tested.
Daughtry also left this message: “Please keep us in your prayers as we continue to pray for you all!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.