Miss. inmate dies; found unresponsive in his cell

VAIDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has reported that an inmate died at Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden on Thursday.
MDOC reports that 30-year-old Philip E. Adelsheimer was found unresponsive in his cell.
Adelsheimer was serving 25 years for two counts of residential burglary in Rankin County.
The Montgomery County coroner says there appears to be no foul play.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause and the manner of death.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.