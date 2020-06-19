Mayor updates JPD’s Use of Force policy; includes ban of chokeholds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba signed an executive order Friday that amends the policy for Jackson Police Department’s use of force.
In the order, Lumumba says there’s an immediate need to examine and amend JPD’s policies as well as issues of police violence, institutional racism and the need to transform the justice system.
The adjustments to the policy includes:
- Requiring officers to de-escalate situations when possible by maintaining distance and communicating
- Ban the use of chokeholds, stangleholds, hogtying and placing a knee on someone’s neck
- Requires officers to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers and report these incidents to a supervisor
- Stop officers from shooting at moving vehicles
- Give verbal warnings before shooting at a person unless there are extenuating circumstances
