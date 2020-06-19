Man turns himself in after double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department has arrested a North Carolina man for a double shooting on late Thursday night.
According to the police, they received a call around 11:56 p.m. about a shooting at the Exxon Blue Sky on Highway 12 in Kosciusko.
Police say that two men were injured: Kenwon Riley, 19, and Kahara Haynes, 20.
Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.
The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Dennis Horton II of Fayetteville, NC, turned himself into police.
The medical status of the injured victims is unknown at this time.
The case is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.