Man accused of ramming MCSO vehicle, nearly hitting deputy

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged after allegedly ramming a Marion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, nearly hitting a deputy, and leading deputies on a chase.
Kelby Glenn Jordan, of New Augusta, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and burglary.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it all started Friday when Prentiss police alerted MCSO deputies to a stolen vehicle headed toward Marion County on State Route 13.
MCSO deputies spotted the vehicle in the Goss community. Officials said that’s when Jordan, who was reportedly driving the stolen vehicle, rammed the patrol vehicle and drove away.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said Jorden crashed on State Route 13 in the Expose community and ran into the woods.
“There was a pursuit, came down 13th into the Expose community where he went down a wooded road, wrecked and jumped out of the car,” said Sheriff Hall.
Jordan was captured a short time later with help from the Columbia Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Prentiss Police Department and Washington Parish Correctional Facility K-9 unit.
“With all the help from the police department, highway patrol and us, we got there and everybody just set up a perimeter. And we waited on the dog team out of Washington Parish Correctional Facility to come up. They put on the trail and we had him in custody probably within 30 minutes,” Sheriff Hall said.
Jordan, 23, is being held at the Marion County Jail as he awaits his initial court appearance.
