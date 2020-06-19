$71.46M awarded to Greenville Bypass Project; President Trump tweets his support

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday that the Greenville Bypass Project has been awarded $71.46M by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
The project builds on work initiated by MDOT to connect the MS River bridge to an interchange with MS Highway 1.
“Completion of the Greenville Bypass is good for Mississippi and will have a significant impact for Greenville, the Delta, and the communities along U.S. 82,” Senator Roger Wicker said. “This major award from the U.S. Department of Transportation is the final piece of a multi-phase effort by state and local officials to ensure this highway remains a source of economic vitality for our state.”
“Work on the Leland-Greenville bypass started more than a decade ago, which makes this large grant to complete the project significant. Local and state support, along with the Trump administration’s attention to improving rural infrastructure, was key to winning this award,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
President Trump tweeted his support of the grant saying how important it is for the area.
Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wickers responded to Trump’s tweet, expressing their gratitude for the grant.
