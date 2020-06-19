Hinds Co. School District seeks parents’ input for upcoming school year

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District (HCSD) is asking for parents’ input as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
The district recently released a brief survey to gather input from parents and staff to help decide the best protocol for the fall semester.
The district says the survey will remain open through Friday, June 26, and can be accessed at this link.
“Our top priority has always been the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Delesicia Martin, HCSD superintendent. “With feedback from the families we serve and our employees, we will be able to develop a plan that enables us to safely reopen and address the potential concerns of community members.”
HCSD expects to release its plan for school reopening in early July.
For more information about HCSD, visit www.hinds.k12.ms.us or (601) 857-5222.
