Hattiesburg Speedway honors first responders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, the Hattiesburg Speedway dedicates a night to honor first responders.
“We try to make it a family event each and every weekend, and that’s what it’s all about,” said track announcer Ron Southern. “Every year we have different events that we do through the year and this is one that we’ve always had on our schedule, was to honor the men and women of the police force and first responders.”
Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department drove laps around the track with lights and sirens on.
Track employees say this is Hattiesburg Speedway’s way of giving back to first responders.
“We love what they do,” said Southern. “They put their lives on the line everyday and we want to just say thank you. It’s our way of just saying thanks and giving back to them.”
Races are held every Friday night at 8.
