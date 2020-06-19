First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Juneteenth, into Father’s Day weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into next week, as the high pressure ridge builds farther east – muggier air from the Gulf will bring back more scattered storms to the region by early next week. Highs will run in the lower 90s early in the week; in the middle to upper 80s by mid-late week amid variably cloudy skies. Humidity level remain elevated, helping to fuel the scattered storm regime. One thing that may be a factor in the extended forecast will also be a plume of Saharan dust that will move over the region to cap off rain chances. While many will not notice much of a difference in daily life, those with breathing ailments may have some difficulty.