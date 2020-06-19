First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Juneteenth, into Father’s Day weekend

FRIDAY: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region to round out the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies as temperatures to climb into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. With the addition of slightly higher humidity, feels like temperatures will run in the middle 90s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will remain dry.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As we roll into the Father’s Day weekend, expect sunshine, a few clouds and an opportunity of a shower or storm to bubble up. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s – though, with the added humidity, expect feels like temperatures to crest above 100°. Overnight will be in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into next week, as the high pressure ridge builds farther east – muggier air from the Gulf will bring back more scattered storms to the region by early next week. Highs will run in the lower 90s early in the week; in the middle to upper 80s by mid-late week amid variably cloudy skies. Humidity level remain elevated, helping to fuel the scattered storm regime. One thing that may be a factor in the extended forecast will also be a plume of Saharan dust that will move over the region to cap off rain chances. While many will not notice much of a difference in daily life, those with breathing ailments may have some difficulty.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
