Edwards Mayor confirms that an officer tested positive for COVID-19

“Good evening citizens... I promised on yesterday to keep you updated on the possible covid issue in our community. As of this evening, I have received information that the individual within the police department has tested positive for COVID-19. First, I would like to ask everyone to pray for the individual and their family. The officers within the department all have been tested as of yesterday evening. The board, administration along with myself will all be tested again in the morning but as an extra precautionary measure, I have already been in communication with the MS State Health Department. I have asked them to send the mobile unit to Edwards in hopes to get every citizen in the town tested. Again, I plan to take every step possible to stay out front of this virus in our community. The police department and town hall will remain closed until the test results are all back. The town is fully covered and protected during this time thanks to Sheriff Vance and his deputies. Once again, continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask and stay in if you’re ill. Stay tuned for dates and times as I attempt to get the ENTIRE town tested. Bless us all....