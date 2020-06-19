City of Jackson officially observes Juneteenth as “Liberation Day for Black people”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a proclamation that the city will observe Juneteenth as “a day of liberation for Black people nationwide.”
The proclamation explains that Juneteenth (June 19th) is a celebration that commemorates the official ending of slavery in confederate states.
“On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers traveled to the state of Texas with news that the Emancipation Proclamation - signed nearly two years earlier, granted freedom to black people.”
The proclamation also states that while July 4 is the national recognition of the independence of America, “that was not true for Black people and it was not true in the oppression of Black bodies.”
Mayor Lumumba signed the proclamation on June 19, 2020, which officially recognizes Juneteenth as a day of observance for the city of Jackson.
The full proclamation can be viewed below:
