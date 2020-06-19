City of Jackson announces 7th annual fireworks show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation announced that it will host its 7th Annual Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, June 27th.
The event will be held in the parking lot at Smith Wills Stadium. This year’s event will be a “Park and Watch event,” with limited parking at Smith Wills Stadium.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display show will begin at nightfall.
The city requests for everyone to remain in or near their vehicles in an effort to protect the staff and community from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you plan to attend, masks are strongly encouraged.
The event is free and open to the public.
