WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses latest on COVID-19 battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to discuss the COVID-19 struggle in the state.
Cases have been still rapidly rising in the state, with nearly 500 new cases reported Wednesday morning.
Reeves warns of a tax on small businesses that may soon kick into effect. He says action is needed before a 950% tax increase goes into effect.
“This is the worst possible time to have a major tax increase,” Reeves said.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says people are violating the law by holding parties with more than 20 people. He says this is a likely reason for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Oxford has recently seen a spike in cases among Ole Miss students. Dobbs says fraternity parties and other parties on campus may be contributing to this spike.
The University says it is also working with the Department of Health and plans to have staff available to help with contact tracing if cases connected to campus arise.
Dobbs warns the virus will spread to more people and lead to more hospitalization and death.
Reeves was asked about his lack of mask at the funeral for Deputy James Blair on Wednesday. He said he had a mask, but it was left in his pocket. He says he should have been wearing the mask, but he had no qualms about attending the deputy’s funeral.
He says he will always attend the funeral of a law enforcement officer who loses their life in the line of duty.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.