Two men arrested in Vicksburg for Red Dot Self-Storage burglaries

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two men for their alleged connection with break-ins at a Red Dot Self-Storage.
Christopher S. Johnson, 34, was arrested on Tuesday, June 16. He was charged with two counts of Commercial Burglary.
Johnson appeared before the judge on Wednesday, June 17, where his bond was set at $15,000.
He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
Timothy R. Wilkerson, 29, was also arrested on two counts of Commerical Burglary.
He is being held without bond until he appears before a judge in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, June 19.
