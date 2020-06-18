Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 90 degrees today with mainly dry conditions. The normal high this time of year is 90 and the normal low is 69. This morning, we started out at 65 degrees. The tropics are quiet right now, but dust is blowing off the Sahara Desert toward the Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. This may make for hazy skies here next week, with pretty sunsets as well. Through this weekend, expect partly sunny skies every day with highs in the lower and middle 90s. There will be a slight chance for showers. Next week will give us a much better chance for showers almost daily. Temperatures will be a little cooler as a result, but the humidity will make it feel just as hot, if not hotter. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:10pm. Calm wind tonight and tomorrow.