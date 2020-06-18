Suspect at large after early morning homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police say the shooting happened at Pine Ridge gardens Apartments on Rebelwood Drive just after 1 a.m.
Officers say one man shot and killed another following a dispute.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Mario Gibson.
The suspect remains at large.
It’s one of two fatal shootings that occurred Thursday morning. Police say a man was fatally shot at Summer Park apartments near 6 a.m.
