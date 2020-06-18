Miss. National Guard member killed during shooting at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.
Police say the incident happened just after 6 a.m. at Summer Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Chadwick Dr.
The family has identified the victim as 24-year-old Stephen Matory, a member of the Mississippi National Guard.
According to JPD’s information officer Sam Brown, Sgt. Matory was an innocent bystander in the shooting.
“He has served our country with honor and integrity earning the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge,” read a press release from the Mississippi National Guard Thursday afternoon.
Police say that no additional information is available at this time.
