Local immigration rights advocates react to Supreme Court DACA ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Supreme Court has blocked President Trump’s attempt to end legal protection for young immigrants.
The court ruled 5-4 that those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or the D.A.C.A. program will not face deportation.
Nearly 650,000 young immigrants fall in that category. The program covers those who have been illegally in the country since they were young children.
Local immigrant rights advocates say this will only provide temporary relief.
Patricia Ice Attorney with the Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance said, “The supreme court did not make a decision on the merits of DACA, whether they thought they thought DACA was good or bad, they just made a decision on the fact that the Department of Homeland Security did not follow the administrative procedure act so they could get another chance.”
Officials at MIRA believe this is only a temporary victory. They say the Trump administration and Department of Homeland Security will attempt to end DACA again before the end of the year.
