Legislation headed to Gov. Reeves to help with Jackson water bills

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has been working with lawmakers on the legislation

The legislation is now headed to Governor Tate Reeves. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | June 17, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 11:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief may be on the way for those with delinquent water bills in Jackson.

A bill passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday by a unanimous vote to help with the collection of delinquent water accounts. It passed in the Senate in March by a vote of 51-0.

It is now headed to Governor Tate Reeves who could soon sign it into law.

The legislation, authored by Senator John Horhn, will allow the City of Jackson to establish a flexible payment plan for water and sewer bills to accommodate citizens who need more time to bring their accounts current.

Mayor Lumumba has been working on the legislation to allow the city to establish a flexible payment plan for water and sewer bills. (Source: WLBT)

The bill would also allow the city to shuffle existing debt so its bond rating will not be negatively affected.

Mayor Lumumba has been working with lawmakers to get the legislation passed.

