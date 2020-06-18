Legislation headed to Gov. Reeves to help with Jackson water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief may be on the way for those with delinquent water bills in Jackson.
A bill passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday by a unanimous vote to help with the collection of delinquent water accounts. It passed in the Senate in March by a vote of 51-0.
It is now headed to Governor Tate Reeves who could soon sign it into law.
The legislation, authored by Senator John Horhn, will allow the City of Jackson to establish a flexible payment plan for water and sewer bills to accommodate citizens who need more time to bring their accounts current.
The bill would also allow the city to shuffle existing debt so its bond rating will not be negatively affected.
Mayor Lumumba has been working with lawmakers to get the legislation passed.
