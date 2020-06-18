First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity to increase

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to backtrack over the eastern US, the upper disturbance off the Carolina coast will begin to make progress offshore – opening the flow pattern to becoming more progressive again. Expect temperatures, under the ridge of high pressure, to work their way into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures may crest above 100° through the Father’s Day weekend. As the high pressure ridge builds farther east – muggier air from the Gulf will bring back more scattered storms to the region by early next week.