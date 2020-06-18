First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity to increase

THURSDAY: Temperatures continue to ratchet up gradually – sneaking into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will also ratchet up slightly Thursday, introducing a chance for an isolated storm to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Any storms that flare up will likely fizzle quickly after sunset as lows drop to the middle to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region to round out the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies as temperatures to climb into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. With the addition of slightly higher humidity, feels like temperatures will run in the middle 90s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to backtrack over the eastern US, the upper disturbance off the Carolina coast will begin to make progress offshore – opening the flow pattern to becoming more progressive again. Expect temperatures, under the ridge of high pressure, to work their way into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures may crest above 100° through the Father’s Day weekend. As the high pressure ridge builds farther east – muggier air from the Gulf will bring back more scattered storms to the region by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
