Debate over Highland School’s ‘Rebel’ mascot leads to petitions

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District has been a point of discussion in the Sharp County community recently, specifically over its mascot, the ‘Rebels.'
Two petitions have been created over the past two weeks: a petition to change its mascot, and a petition to keep it.
Highland High School opened in 1964 during the Civil Rights Movement. The Rebel mascot was selected by the students, faculty, and administration when it opened.
Now, as debate continues nationwide about changing mascot names that may be considered racist due to its origins, a petition was started in Highland to change the name of its mascot.
Highland Alumna Karisa Roberts says this isn’t a new issue. She mentions being asked why they were racist by fans from other teams during an athletic event as a point where she started thinking about the mascot potentially being racist.
“Just knowing that other people have that view, I think [is] why we need to make a change here,” Roberts said.
The petition says the Rebel name symbolizes the Confederacy and the goal, they say, is to encourage Highland to move forward.
“Just changing the name, I think, would be a great opportunity for Highland to move forward,” Roberts said. [The change would] kind of ease that hurt from our past, and to fix something that would unite our community and our area, and find something we can all support.”
However, just as the petition to change the name was created, another petition to keep the name sprung up. Organizer and Highland High alum Johnathan Ruby says the ‘Rebel’ mascot is not about race, but about school pride.
“It’s always just been about the pride in who we are as a school and as a community, rather than what happened years ago,” Ruby said.
Ruby says he understands where the other side is coming from and he agrees with some of the points, but he questions why it isn’t an issue every year. To him, the Rebel name has a different meaning.
“I believe that’s what we do here, is we stand up for what we want, whether it’s academically, athletically, we stand for us, and us, as a community,” Ruby said. “We’re just proud to be Highland. We’re proud to be where we came from and I think that’s what ‘Rebels’ really means to the people of Highland.”
The Highland School District sent this statement to KAIT:
