Bill passed by House and Senate to help City of Jackson’s water payment problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers dealing with water bill woes in the City of Jackson may soon see some relief.
Senator John Horhn of District 26 wrote a bill that can help thousands of residents with their payment problems.
“Senate Bill 2856... would allow the Public Works Department and other apartments of the City of Jackson to be able to set up alternative payment systems for rate payers who have excessively high water bills where there’s a possibility that it would be gained noncollectable,” said Horhn.
The senator said he was approached by the city’s director of public works for legislative help. The bill passed unanimously by the House and Senate.
City of Jackson councilman Aaron Banks hopes the bill will soon become law.
“We’ve been having problems with collection. Some people aren’t even received. But then in cases when they do receive a bill all when there are inaccuracies, they get a bill that seven-thousand, five-thousand dollars. This does provide a base for the city to begin to put in the necessary policies and procedures,” said Banks.
The city settled with Siemens Incorporated earlier this year over the troubled water system contract. But that settlement, along with this bill, are just part of the issues that need to be fixed.
“We got a long ways to go because at the end of the day, the meters got to be fixed. And we got to get the software to read accurately. And the biggest problem is it’s all electronic or digital,” said Banks.
Senator Horhn is confident the bill will be signed by Governor Tate Reeves. He plans to reach out to the governor’s staff soon.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.