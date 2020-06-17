Witnesses of Rayshard Brooks’ killing are from Memphis area, says Georgia prosecutor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor announced charges Wednesday against two officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy’s.
At the same time, District Attorney Paul Howard said there were three witnesses to Brooks’ death who are from the Memphis area.
Atlanta-based attorney Shean Williams is representing the witnesses. He spoke briefly at the news conference, offering condolences to Brooks’ family on behalf of his clients.
“It has been very difficult for each one of my clients because they witnessed it, and they themselves have a lot of emotion on what they saw and what they were a part of involuntarily,” said Williams.
The prosecutor said he already apologized to one of the witnesses whose car was hit with gunfire, saying the man was only in Atlanta on a brief trip.
Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired after the shooting. He’s facing 11 charges, including felony murder.
Officer Devin Bronson is charged with aggravated assault.
