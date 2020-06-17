Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly cloudy skies continue. There’s a weak weather system moving northward through the Carolinas. It is shoving dry air downward in our direction on it’s backside. Lower humidity will continue to be with us over the next couple of days. The humidity will creep back up by Friday and certainly into this weekend. There may be a few showers Sunday afternoon on Father’s Day. A much better chance for rain will develop next week as the weather pattern shifts and allows disturbances to impact our area. This will also be combined with daytime highs reaching the lower 90s and humidity levels making it feel more like 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely in this scenario. Expect calm wind tonight and Thursday. The tropics are quiet because of the dust blocking storms from developing. Average high is 90 and the average low is 69 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:10pm.