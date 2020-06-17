Southern Heritage Class canceled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLBT) - The 31st Southern Heritage Classic (SHC) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled to be held on September 10 - 12, 2020.
The decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.
On average, over 75,000 people attend the SHC annually and individual events such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University, the parade in Orange Mound, and others draw massive crowds which have the potential to increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year," said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic. “The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing the recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”
Those who have purchased tickets for the football game can receive refunds at the point of purchase.
For more information, contact the Southern Heritage Classic Headquarters at 901.398.6655, 1.800.332.1991, or smc@smcentertainment.net.
