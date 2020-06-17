Ridgeland business provides masks to customers, requires them for entry

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Once businesses across Mississippi began opening up, owner Jenni Sivils set out to protect her employees, her family, and her two-year-old business by requiring masks for anybody who shops with her.
Sivils’ coffee shop, the Prickly Hippie, may not be as packed as it was before the coronavirus pandemic, but she understands that’s part of the new normal many in the food service and retail industry are seeing.
When she re-opened several weeks ago, she not only required masks for all customers, but also provided them to those without, costing her more than a hundred dollars a week.
“Giving them a mask and spending a little money, it might not balance out with what they might purchase from my case, but I don’t care. I just want the community to feel comfortable coming back out but doing so safely at the same time,” Sivils said.
The reaction to the requirement been mostly positive, Sivils said, aside from a few people Tuesday who decided to leave and badmouth her business to others.
That prompted a Facebook post explaining her actions, and why the mandate is necessary for her to remain open.
“We’ve had a few negative comments and pushback but truly, after I made the post, the outpouring of love and support floored me. People have told me, ‘I’ve never shopped with you before. I’m coming specifically because you made this post.' So many healthcare providers have said thank you, thank you, thank you,” Sivils said.
While some have speculated the reasoning for the requirement was political, Sivils disagrees, saying she has family members who could be affected by the coronavirus, particularly her mother and husband, who has an autoimmune disorder.
“I also have a toddler and I understand children have not been affected, but she’s my world and I would just be absolutely devastated if something happened to her,” Sivils said. “No amount of money, no business staying open is worth the possibility of them falling ill to this.”
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health released numbers showing the second-highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases thus far.
In response, Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that he’s “concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep people safe.”
Reeves has not yet mandated masks statewide, but he and the state’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, have repeatedly asked people to practice social distancing and wear masks as often as they can.
