Possible coronavirus case shuts down Edwards police department for 2 days

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Edwards Police Department will be closed for two days as the department waits on results for coronavirus tests.
Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace said that his administration was notified of a possible COVID-19 case within the department Wednesday.
The test has yet to be confirmed.
Out of abundance of caution the mayor has required all police officers and the administration to be tested and to quarantine themselves for the next 48 hours until test results are back.
Wallace said this is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the police officers, the board, administration and the citizens of this community.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department will step in to serve the public while the officers are quarantined.
Wallace said to the community via Facebook, “This COVID-19 is very serious people and it’s even more dangerous in smaller communities. Continue to practice social distancing, wear your masks and do not go around others if you’re ill. Once I’m informed of the test results, I will inform the entire community of what my next steps are. Continue to pray for the health, safety and welfare of the Town of Edwards.”
