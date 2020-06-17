One killed, two injured in multi-car crash in Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a three vehicle crash in Hinds County Wednesday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Highway 18 and Lee Davis Rd east of Utica.
Preliminary reports indicate that an eastbound GMC pickup was preparing to make a left turn onto Lee Davis Rd when it was struck by an eastbound VW Passat.
After the Passat struck the pickup it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on into a westbound Toyota Corolla.
The occupant of the pickup was not injured.
The driver of the Passat was transported to St Dominic’s Hospital with unknown injures.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla died as a result of his injuries and the passenger was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Charles L McDonald 67, of Hermanville.
This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the the outcome.
