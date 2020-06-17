New safety measures underway at Malco Theater

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Metro-area families can now catch a movie on the big screen instead of watching from home.
The Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland re-opened on Monday, June 15.
However, there are several safety measures in place to help protect employees and patrons during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
When patrons arrive, they’ll notice a sign on the door asking them to not to enter the building if they’re showing any signs or symptoms of the Coronavirus.
There are also floor decals to remind patrons to socially distance 6-feet away from others.
Director of Marketing for Malco Theaters Karen Melton told 3 On Your Side, the decals will be at the concession stand, box office, and other heavily populated areas.
Plexiglass partitions will also be up at heavily traveled areas.
In-theater food service is unavailable at the Renaissance Cinema Grill, however, there will be a selection of concessions available.
One of the biggest changes is the reduced seating capacity in the screening rooms.
Tickets can still be purchased at the box office on-site, but patrons are advised to purchase their tickets and reserve their seats online.
“When you buy your ticket, you might see a pattern on the screen where it will show seats that are blacked out, those seats are not available for purchase,” Melton said. “With the recliner seating, we have natural social distancing already built-in because of the distance and there’s a wall in between each row.”
Several movie studios have either delayed new releases or opted for digital releases because of the pandemic.
Melton said right now, families can catch classic movies and some new releases at the theater.
The selection will increase with the release of Disney’s “Mulan” remake on July 24th and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenant” on July 31st.
Malco has a deal for those returning to theaters, Melton said all tickets are $6.00 each right now.
“The initial feedback we’re hearing from folks this week is that of much love,” Melton said. “They’ve missed us, and they felt very secure and safe in the theaters. They felt like we really went above and beyond, which we have, from cleaning protocols and putting safety protocols in place.”
The Malco Grandview Cinema in Madison has not reopened yet, but Melton said several upgrades including reclining seats, are underway at the state’s only IMAX theater.
Click here to view the full list of safety protocols underway at Malco Theaters.
