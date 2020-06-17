Mississippi State Fairgrounds host events under COVID-19 safety guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Vendors and fun are back at the Mississippi Fairgrounds and officials are doing everything they can to make sure you’re safe.
Four food vendors, a skee ball game and slide were set up for the Fair Food Festival in Jackson, Wednesday.
It kicks off Thursday and Interim Director Michael Lasseter said COVID-19 guidelines from the health department will be implemented.
“Those include hand-washing stations all through the grounds, especially by bathrooms and any kind of concession area doorways,” said Lasseter; ”...there’s also they created a little two wooden fences that are side by side and they have some little feet prints on the floor people when they wait at these stands they can maintain that social 6 feet.”
Tables are also spaced out accordingly for the festival.
The All American Youth Barrel Race started off Wednesday in the equestrian center.
Lasseter said you can expect to see a lot of empty seats there too.
“These buildings were operating at a 25 percent capacity for indoors. So for example, we had the All American Youth barrel racing event going on this weekend that basically sits seats around 2,500 people. So we’re limiting the capacity of that around 500,” said Lasseter
The Mississippi State Fair is scheduled for early October and other events are still set going forward.
“We’ve got some really great entertainment we’re talking to and we’ve got a few new attractions we’re going to do up and down the Midway. So we’re planning to have a fair and if we can’t have the big Fair we’re still going to have some sort of fair here,” said Lasseter.
You can come by for a hot dog and slush drinks starting Thursday at 11 in the morning.
