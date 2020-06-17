Miss. Senate passes bill to stop discriminatory abortions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Senate passed the Life Equality Act on Wednesday.
This act stops the practice of discrimination abortions carried out because of a child’s race, sex, disability, or genetic makeup.
State Senator Jenifer Branning, a member of Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List’s National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus, sponsored the bill, which has also been championed by Chairman Brice Wiggins and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.
The bill passed by a margin of 33-11 and will head to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk following the concurrence from the Mississippi House.
“We are pleased to see the Life Equality Act advance one step closer to becoming law, thanks to the strong leadership of our pro-life allies in the Mississippi legislature,” said SBA List State Policy Director Sue Liebel. “Mississippi is a solidly pro-life state that understands abortions carried out because of a baby’s sex, race, or potential disability, such as Down syndrome, is no less than modern-day eugenics. Mississippians agree unborn children should be protected from this lethal discrimination.”
“We especially thank Judiciary Committee Chairman Brice Wiggins, Senator Jenifer Branning, Senator Jeremy England, Senator Joey Fillingane, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for working diligently to get this bill swiftly to the desk of pro-life Governor Tate Reeves for his signature.”
