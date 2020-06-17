Meridian police search for man involved in the shooting of his 3-year-old son

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for a man that was involved in the shooting of his 3-year-old son.
Authorities say Forrolder Howell was inside the home when his child was shot.
Police say they have active warrants for felonious child abuse and tampering with evidence after the June 5 shooting incident in the 2100 block of 13th Avenue.
The parents reportedly told police the child was shot in the leg during a drive-by. Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says that wasn’t true and that Howell hid the gun and even placed a shell casing outside the residence to support the claim.
Following the shooting, police say, the child was driven by personal vehicle to a local hospital before being transported to UMMC for surgery.
Ferrolder Howell, 31, is believed to be in Birmingham, Alabama at this time. Coleman says Howell also has family in Demopolis, Alabama.
If you know where Forrolder Howell is located call the Meridian Police Department or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-8477.
Coleman says the child is recovering in Jackson and is in some pain, but able to walk. The other two children that were at that residence have been removed and are with their grandmother.
