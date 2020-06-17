Man killed after firing shotgun at police, civilian in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting late Tuesday night.
Sheriff Billy Sollie says it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Richardson Road near Collinsville.
The sheriff says a woman called 911 about a man tearing up her house and shooting a shotgun at her.
Sollie says when deputies arrived, 48-year-old Keith Brunelle came out of the residence and shot at deputies with a shotgun, hitting a patrol car.
Deputies returned fire, striking and killing Brunelle. None of the deputies were injured.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s is handling the review of the case.
